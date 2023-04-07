Putting GPT4ALL AI On Your Computer

The current best large language models that you can install on your computers are GPT4ALL and the Cerebus open-source models.

There are several videos that guide you through the installation of the models.

Some of the open-source AI models have all of the code in one place and others require you to put the pieces (model, code, weight data) together.

GPT4ALL is on github.

gpt4all: an ecosystem of open-source chatbots trained on a massive collection of clean assistant data including code, stories and dialogue.

Finetuning the models requires getting a highend GPU or FPGA.

Nomic AI is furthering the open-source LLM mission and created GPT4ALL. GPT4ALL is trained using the same technique as Alpaca, which is an assistant-style large language model with ~800k GPT-3.5-Turbo Generations based on LLaMa. It works better than Alpaca and is fast. It is like having ChatGPT 3.5 on your local computer. Nomic AI includes the weights in addition to the quantized model.