The current best large language models that you can install on your computers are GPT4ALL and the Cerebus open-source models.
There are several videos that guide you through the installation of the models.
Some of the open-source AI models have all of the code in one place and others require you to put the pieces (model, code, weight data) together.
gpt4all: an ecosystem of open-source chatbots trained on a massive collection of clean assistant data including code, stories and dialogue.
Finetuning the models requires getting a highend GPU or FPGA.
Nomic AI is furthering the open-source LLM mission and created GPT4ALL. GPT4ALL is trained using the same technique as Alpaca, which is an assistant-style large language model with ~800k GPT-3.5-Turbo Generations based on LLaMa. It works better than Alpaca and is fast. It is like having ChatGPT 3.5 on your local computer. Nomic AI includes the weights in addition to the quantized model.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
4 thoughts on “Putting GPT4ALL AI On Your Computer”
Consumer AI missions seem to be a task for the cloud unless you are planning something nefarious, proprietary, or patentable. No matter how much you upgrade a personal computer the cloud has a thousand to a million times more horsepower. So how much would you pay to answer the question, “What foods reverse heart disease?”
Advanced models can be used to train simpler ones and make them better, with less parameters.
This is very dramatic with GPT-3/4 trained variants of LLaMa, for example.
Therefore the big guys will end up benefiting the little guys (whether they like it or not), even if they are more limited.
It won’t be long before local LLMs can be chain-of-reasoning tool-users, and then all bets are off for local AI capabilities. They can be even hybrid, out-sourcing the toughest questions to the cloud models as well as tool users directly.
Runs fine with llama.cpp on a 2 years old Intel laptop.
But I’ve heard 13B Vicuna is even better as ChatGPT replacement running locally. Haven’t tried it yet.
Considering where all this is going, huge matrix multiplication extensions will be run-of-the-mill in all processors soon, beyond what AVX and AVX2 do. Intel and AMD would be negligent if they didn’t add them.
Hi Jean,
I sent you an email. I would like to discuss this with you.