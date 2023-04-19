Tesla released its first quarter 2023 financial report and had 19.3% auto gross margin. Energy storage increased to 3.9 Gigawatt hours which is about 1000 megapacks in a quarter. The Energy revenue increased to $1.5 billion in the quarter.
Tesla’s near-term pricing strategy means having less current profits for more a long-term profits given the potential lifetime value of a Tesla vehicle through autonomy, supercharging, connectivity and service.
In Q1-2023, Tesla Model Y became the best-selling vehicle, of any kind, in Europe (EU + EFTA + UK).
Total FSD Beta miles driven is now over 150 million miles to date.
The Lathrop, California megapack factory has been successful with still more room to reach full (40 GWh/year capacity). Tesla recently announced their second 40 GWh Megafactory in Shanghai. These two factories would ramp to 80 GWh/year which is 20 GWh per quarter. Fully recognizing the revenue of the energy will be about $10 billion per quarter for two fully ramped factories.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Tesla 19% Auto Gross Margins and Energy Ramping $TSLA”
Tesla’s have no autonomy.