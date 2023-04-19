Facebook Sold Your Private Data for 15 Years So You Now Get Less Than $1 Per Year

Facebook allowed users’ personal data to be shared with third parties (like Cambridge Analytica) and there is now a legal settlement for $725 million. You and about 200 million other Americans can get a piece of that settlement. If almost everyone who is a US user of Facebook applies then each applicant will get about $5 but if only 25% apply then they will each get $20.

You can file your online claim here.

By the end of 2022, Meta’s ARPU (average revenue per user) worldwide was $10.86. In the USA the average revenue per user was about $59. Most of this revenue is Facebook using the data to help advertisers be more effective at selling directly or indirectly to Facebook Users.