Facebook Sold Your Private Data for 15 Years So You Now Get Less Than $1 Per Year

Facebook allowed users’ personal data to be shared with third parties (like Cambridge Analytica) and there is now a legal settlement for $725 million. You and about 200 million other Americans can get a piece of that settlement. If almost everyone who is a US user of Facebook applies then each applicant will get about $5 but if only 25% apply then they will each get $20.

You can file your online claim here.

By the end of 2022, Meta’s ARPU (average revenue per user) worldwide was $10.86. In the USA the average revenue per user was about $59. Most of this revenue is Facebook using the data to help advertisers be more effective at selling directly or indirectly to Facebook Users.

  1. Selling one’s data to advertisers is one thing. But collecting data for political weaponization by the spy agencies (CIA, FBI, etc.) is a much more serious issue.

