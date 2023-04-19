Facebook allowed users’ personal data to be shared with third parties (like Cambridge Analytica) and there is now a legal settlement for $725 million. You and about 200 million other Americans can get a piece of that settlement. If almost everyone who is a US user of Facebook applies then each applicant will get about $5 but if only 25% apply then they will each get $20.
You can file your online claim here.
By the end of 2022, Meta’s ARPU (average revenue per user) worldwide was $10.86. In the USA the average revenue per user was about $59. Most of this revenue is Facebook using the data to help advertisers be more effective at selling directly or indirectly to Facebook Users.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Facebook Sold Your Private Data for 15 Years So You Now Get Less Than $1 Per Year”
Selling one’s data to advertisers is one thing. But collecting data for political weaponization by the spy agencies (CIA, FBI, etc.) is a much more serious issue.