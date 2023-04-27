US Navy Combat Lasers Are Too Expensive for Actual Deployment

The US Navy combat laser program is getting stalled with $55 million per year for prototypes but no combat deployment.

The industrial base (commercial) for major sub-systems and components for laser weapon systems is not yet mature when it comes to production capacity.

The US Navy does not want to start spending billions to deploy small numbers of lasers that will probably live up to expectations of effectiveness.

The US Navy estimates the per unit cost of a 60 kW class laser with relatively mature beam control and combat system integration at moderate production rates will be approximately $100M [million] in limited quantities. For weapons at greater power and/or beam control complexity, the estimates range up to $200M/unit for lasers in the 250 kW class (inclusive of laser, beam director, beam control, power and thermal management, combat system integration, and installation) but with significant uncertainty bounds based on numerous assumptions.

The US Navy has about 300 combat ships. If they were to put one 250 kilowatt combat laser onto each ship that would cost $60 billion.

From a procurement cost perspective, kinetic and non-kinetic weapon system costs are relatively comparable to those of laser systems, ranging from $70M to $150M, with installation costs that vary, depending on whether they are [for] new construction [ships] or back fit [onto existing ships]. After procurement, the costs for engagements by laser weapons are substantially lower than any comparable kinetic system, with estimates ranging from single dollars ($1.15 – 60 kW) to at most several 10’s of dollars per shot (estimated $9.20 for 480 kW).

As the Navy continues to mature Laser Weapon Systems and analyze their integration into the overall combat system, the cost per kill metrics will be refined to specify adequate return on investment.

The Navy had hoped to develop megawatt lasers. Each megawatt laser would likely cost $1 billion.