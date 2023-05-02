Cosmos-Based Defi Protocol Nolus Raises 2.5M to Build the First Cross-Chain Defi Lease

George Town, BVI, May 2nd, 2023, Chainwire

Nolus, an interoperable application on Cosmos, has secured $2.5 million in pre-seed and seed funding to tackle inefficiencies in DeFi money markets.

The recently concluded $20 million valuation seed funding is backed by Dorahacks, Everstake, Cogitent Ventures, Token Metrics Ventures, and Autonomy Capital, among others, and will allow Nolus to fully complete the technological backbone and further expand the platform both within and outside the Cosmos ecosystem. The Advisory Board members Zaki Manian, Strangelove, and Shane Molidor will ensure Nolus solidify its cross-chain presence.

The novel DeFi Lease solution by Nolus unlocks the full potential of crypto money markets by reducing the industry’s steep over-collateralization requirements, resulting in significantly improved capital efficiency and much more favorable lending options for users. The Nolus DeFi Lease provides up to 150% financing on the initial investment with a lowered margin call risk and access to the underlying leveraged assets through whitelisted yield-bearing strategies. With the added support of liquid staking derivatives, the Nolus protocol will create a cornerstone use case for LSDs for the Cosmos ecosystem in the form of self-repaying loans.

About Nolus

Nolus defines a money market between lenders looking to earn yield on deposited stablecoins and borrowers looking to amplify holdings with more assets than their current equity at lower risk and retained ownership.

The Protocol utilizes a semi-permissioned PoS blockchain built using the Cosmos SDK and a WASM smart contract engine that executes in an isolated sandbox model focused on interoperability, security and performance. Interoperability itself is at the core of Nolus’ offering as the Protocol utilizes IBC and Interchain Accounts to tap into a diverse set of liquidity hubs without creating fragmentation across chains.

After months of testing, Nolus will open its public mainnet in May.

