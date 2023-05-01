Tesla Continues to Lead BYD, Volkswagen and Others for Electric Vehicles

Tesla set a new quarterly record in Q1 2023 for battery electric vehicles (422,875 deliveries), while BYD (264,647) and Volkswagen Group (140,852) were lower than in Q4 2022. VW Group was Q1 2023 was also behind Q3 2022.

Overall in Q1 2023 China sales of BEV and Plug in Hybrid were down from Q4 2022.

BEV sales results in Q1 2023:

Tesla: 422,875 (up 36% year-over-year)

BYD (cars): 264,647 (up 85% year-over-year) or 63% of Tesla’s result

Difference to Tesla: 158,228 (down 5% year-over-year)

Volkswagen Group: 140,852 (up 43% year-over-year) or 33% of Tesla’s result

Difference to Tesla: 282,023 (up 33% year-over-year)

BEV sales results in Q1-Q4 2022:

Tesla: 1,313,851 (up 40% year-over-year)

BYD (cars): 911,141 (up 184% year-over-year) or 69% of Tesla’s result

Difference to Tesla: 402,710 (down 35% year-over-year)

Volkswagen Group: 570,737 (up 26% year-over-year) or 43% of Tesla’s result

Difference to Tesla: 742,123 (up 54% year-over-year)

Li Auto is on track to launch its first pure electric vehicle model, which will be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest five-nanometer cockpit chip 8295, Li told investors. Nio and Xpeng have both set a delivery target of around 200,000 vehicles this year as China’s EV market shifts into a lower gear, partly due to the phasing-out of EV purchase subsidies by the central government last December.

Li Auto is striving to establish a model portfolio of one super flagship vehicle, five EREVs, and five HPC BEVs by 2025. The Company’s BEV solution includes an 800-volt electric drive system based on the third-generation silicon carbide power module, batteries with 4C charging capabilities, a wide temperature range thermal management system, and a fast charging network.

SOURCES- InsideEV, CNEVPost