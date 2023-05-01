Tesla Continues to Lead BYD, Volkswagen and Others for Electric Vehicles

Tesla set a new quarterly record in Q1 2023 for battery electric vehicles (422,875 deliveries), while BYD (264,647) and Volkswagen Group (140,852) were lower than in Q4 2022. VW Group was Q1 2023 was also behind Q3 2022.
Overall in Q1 2023 China sales of BEV and Plug in Hybrid were down from Q4 2022.
BEV sales results in Q1 2023:
Tesla: 422,875 (up 36% year-over-year)
BYD (cars): 264,647 (up 85% year-over-year) or 63% of Tesla’s result
Difference to Tesla: 158,228 (down 5% year-over-year)
Volkswagen Group: 140,852 (up 43% year-over-year) or 33% of Tesla’s result
Difference to Tesla: 282,023 (up 33% year-over-year)
BEV sales results in Q1-Q4 2022:
Tesla: 1,313,851 (up 40% year-over-year)
BYD (cars): 911,141 (up 184% year-over-year) or 69% of Tesla’s result
Difference to Tesla: 402,710 (down 35% year-over-year)
Volkswagen Group: 570,737 (up 26% year-over-year) or 43% of Tesla’s result
Difference to Tesla: 742,123 (up 54% year-over-year)
Li Auto is on track to launch its first pure electric vehicle model, which will be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest five-nanometer cockpit chip 8295, Li told investors. Nio and Xpeng have both set a delivery target of around 200,000 vehicles this year as China’s EV market shifts into a lower gear, partly due to the phasing-out of EV purchase subsidies by the central government last December.
Li Auto is striving to establish a model portfolio of one super flagship vehicle, five EREVs, and five HPC BEVs by 2025. The Company’s BEV solution includes an 800-volt electric drive system based on the third-generation silicon carbide power module, batteries with 4C charging capabilities, a wide temperature range thermal management system, and a fast charging network.
SOURCES- InsideEV, CNEVPost
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
5 thoughts on “Tesla Continues to Lead BYD, Volkswagen and Others for Electric Vehicles”
I’m getting a glitch.
When I go back to see earlier pages like here
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/page/3
It will not. It tries to download as if you were downloading a file.
So went back and tried to go to specific pages. The last one was this one. The rest preceding it came up blank. They opened but were blank.
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2023/04/us-navy-combat-lasers-are-too-expensive-for-actual-deployment.html
Apologies, there was a site problem for about 5 hours 11pm-4am last night California time. It is fixed now.
Gasoline is less expensive and more convenient than electricity. Offset that. I’ll buy an EV when they come with lifetime free battery replacement and free tow to the nearest charging station in the direction I am going. Starting from Vancouver I’m driving east across Canada and south through the Dakotas to southern Mississippi.
‘less expensive’?
Not the last time I tried to figure out price per unit energy on such things.
More convenient, definitely for vehicles going a substantial distance.
So I’m inclined to think plug in hybrid with a battery that will take you about 100 km for in city driving, and a motor/generator to kick in when the battery gets low for trips longer than that is the way to go.
Less expensive if a person lives in a single family home and charges late at night. If living in an apartments mild hybrid is best.