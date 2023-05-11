D-Central Launches Innovative “Hash No Cash” Promotion Across North America

Laval, Canada, May 11th, 2023, Chainwire

Groundbreaking Initiative Revolutionizes ASIC Repair Services, Encourages Sustainability and Decentralization in Cryptocurrency Mining.

D-Central Technologies Inc., a pioneer in the cryptocurrency mining industry, is excited to announce the expansion of its revolutionary “Hash No Cash” program to all cryptocurrency miners in North America. This innovative initiative, previously accessible only to select clients, is now available to miners of all scales, dramatically transforming the landscape of ASIC repair services.

The “Hash No Cash” program allows D-Central to provide high-quality repair services for mining hardware at no cash cost, instead accepting broken hardware as payment. This innovative approach is a testament to D-Central’s commitment to fostering sustainable, accessible, and cost-effective solutions for miners.

“In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency mining, the need for efficient and affordable repair services is more important than ever,” said Jonathan Bertrand, CEO of D-Central. “With the ‘Hash No Cash’ program, we’re making it easier for miners to maintain and repair their hardware, allowing them to keep their capital for strategic investments such as new hardware purchases.”

The “Hash No Cash” program also contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing electronic waste. By repairing and repurposing broken hardware, D-Central minimizes the demand for new equipment production, thereby reducing the environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining.

Furthermore, the program promotes decentralization in cryptocurrency mining. By making repaired hardware available to retail customers at affordable prices, D-Central is putting the power of ASICs into more hands, fostering the wider distribution of mining power.

“D-Central is committed to driving change within the cryptocurrency mining industry,” said Jonathan Bertrand. “Our goal is not just to provide repair services, but to create solutions that are financially viable, environmentally friendly, and conducive to the decentralization of mining power.”

Miners across North America are invited to take advantage of the “Hash No Cash” program. To learn more about the program or to get started, please visit: https://d-central.tech/

About D-Central

D-Central is a leading provider of cryptocurrency mining services, offering a wide range of solutions including ASIC repair services, mining support, and disinfection services. Since its establishment in 2016, D-Central has been committed to providing professional services tailored to the unique needs of the cryptocurrency mining industry. With a track record of delivering high-quality services and innovative solutions, D-Central continues to shape the future of cryptocurrency mining.

