Pantos Releases Multichain Token Creator, Enabling Users to Easily Deploy Tokens on Multiple Blockchains

Pantos, a Multichain Token System conceived by the team behind Bitpanda, today announced the public release of the Multichain Token Creator. It is an easy-to-use web app that allows users to configure and deploy their own multichain tokens built on top of the Pantos Digital Asset Standard (PANDAS). Moreover, developers can configure their base token and download the contract code to extend it with their custom functionality.

The Multichain Token Creator makes it easy for projects to launch on multiple blockchain networks, increasing their reach without much effort and creating more opportunities for the community and the projects themselves. Developers, users, and their assets no longer have to be locked to a single chain.

“Our Multichain Token Creator is a defining innovation in the blockchain space, offering developers and projects an effortless way to adopt a revolutionary multichain token standard that drives unparalleled cross-chain collaboration and opens up endless possibilities for the future of decentralized technology,” said Marius Ciortan, the Director of Product Engineering at Pantos.

For developers, the Token Creator dramatically reduces the time and complexity of developing multichain assets, enabling them to launch their tokens within minutes. Users, on the other hand, will have a smoother multichain experience thanks to the increased availability of native multichain assets through the easy token creation process.

Pantos will showcase the Token Creator to the public for the first time during Super Demo at the upcoming EDCON conference, to be held between May 19-23 in Montenegro. It will also introduce the Pantos Digital Asset Standard (PANDAS) at the event. The EDCON Super Demo provides a platform for the startups or projects promoting the development of Ethereum technology and its ecosystem. The Super Demo starts on the first day of the conference, May 19th, and concludes on May 22nd.

Pantos began in 2018 as an in-house research project by Bitpanda in collaboration with TU Wien (Austria) and later also TU Hamburg (Germany) to establish an open standard for truly decentralized multichain token transfers and blockchain interoperability. It allows developers and users to send tokens, wrap native coins of supported chains, and create and deploy native multichain tokens easily with a few clicks.

Pantos currently supports seven chains on testnet: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, BNB, Cronos, Celo and Fantom; and plans to integrate more EVM and non-EVM chains continuously. Earlier this month, Pantos won the ‘Best Business Model’ award at the Austrian Blockchain Award Gala.

Started as a research project by the team behind Bitpanda in 2018, Pantos is an open-source protocol on a mission to make Web3 truly interoperable. It aims to become an enabler for sophisticated Web3 applications. Pantos’ cutting-edge technology allows existing and upcoming tokens to be deployed on multiple blockchain networks, giving users the freedom to choose the most suitable network for their digital assets. It had secured $12.1 million in funding through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) on Bitpanda in 2018.

