Skrinking and Aging Populations Means Pension Systems Break

In Japan, the Lost Generation refers to those who had the bad luck to graduate during the “employment ice age” of the 1990s and 2000s—after the collapse of the 1980s asset-price bubble. Japan’s large companies stopped giving lifetime employment. Most of the lost generation got one low-wage job after. The generation is now ranging in age from around 40 to their early fifties. They will start retiring in another decade or so, and there are serious questions about the capacity of Japan’s public pension system to sustain them through old age. Japan’s pension system is government supported via taxes. Japan by 2050 will have about one working age person per senior person. The math for the Pension system will break. Seniors will get very little support.

Japan has a two-tiered pension system. The first tier, the National Pension system, begins paying out the “basic pension” benefit to all registered residents, regardless of their jobs or employment status, when they reach 65. The premiums are the same for everyone in principle, as is the full benefit amount (based on 40 years of employment). The second tier, represented by Employees’ Pension Insurance (EPI), pays additional benefits in proportion to one’s average earnings while employed.

Germany and many other countries will have to change their pension systems as the ratio of working people to retired people gets worse and worse.

Radical life extension or some other economic and technological miracle is needed. The current situation is heading for a lot of poor, old people with less and less government support.