Software and Parachute Problems Make the Boeing Starliner Unsafe for Humans

NASA and Boeing reviewed the Starliner and determined that are still emerging issues that need a path to closure prior to a decision to fuel the spacecraft in June.

The chair of a NASA safety panel urged the agency not to rush into a crewed test flight of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner vehicle, calling for an independent “deep look” at technical issues with the spacecraft.

This is a huge deal for a bureaucrat to step up and urge more delays and testing. This is an indication that the Starliner is nowhere near the level of safety needed to trust it for human transport.

[Starliner] should not be flown until safety risks can either be mitigated or accepted, eyes wide open, with an appropriately compelling technical rationale.

Software and Parachute Problems

Parachute certification remains a “pacing item” for the launch, Sanders said, but also brought up several other issues, some of which she said were only recently revealed through analysis of data products as part of the certification process. She mentioned specific open risks of ongoing integrated software testing as well as battery sidewall rupture concerns, a risk accepted “for the interim only.”