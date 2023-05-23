WUBITS Launches New Features for Crypto Enthusiasts Seeking Connection and Innovation

New York, United States, May 23rd, 2023, Chainwire

The crypto community thrives on digital connections and exchanging ideas. The techno-activists Cypherpunks owe their rise to social media platforms, as does the birth of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

It’s no wonder that blockchain-based social networks are popping up left and right, ready to reward users with crypto for simply being social butterflies.

WUBITS is taking it to the next level, gamifying trading, social networking, and creating a space where traders and crypto enthusiasts can mingle, share ideas, and monetize.

Leaps Ahead: The Demise of Trading Pits and the Emergence of a New Era

Gone are the days of bustling trading pits, where shouting traders and chaotic energy fueled the markets. In one word: pandemonium.

As trading evolved into a digital activity, crypto has given birth to a fresh era of emotions and community, now found on various social media platforms. Twitter and other networks have become hosts to an abundance of sentiment, trading ideas, and passion, reflecting the market’s highs and lows.

Yet, this digital age is tainted by the presence of bots, spam, and fake accounts. Creators are left walking on eggshells, cautious of being flagged or banned by big platforms. The evolution from trading pits to the digital era brings new challenges, calling for a solution that maintains the spirit of community while eliminating the pitfalls of current social media platforms.

WUBITS: The Crypto-Social Nexus – Where Web3, Trading, and Networking Collide

WUBITS provides a unique space for users to build meaningful connections with fellow traders and enthusiasts. The platform encourages open dialogue, fostering a sense of camaraderie among its users. Whether it’s discussing trading strategies, sharing news about the latest blockchain developments, or celebrating market wins together, WUBITS offers a haven for those who love everything crypto.

WUBITS was built by crypto fans and traders who recognize the value of genuine interactions among its users. That’s why it implemented measures to ensure that the platform remains free from bots and fake accounts. By prioritizing the user experience, WUBITS has cultivated a community where ideas and insights can be shared freely without the interference of spam and manipulation.

A standout feature of WUBITS is the ability for users to earn cryptocurrency as they participate in the platform. They share their best trading strategies, insights, or premium content and watch the digital rewards flow into their crypto wallet. With WUBITS, creators can monetize their knowledge and expertise while helping others on their crypto journey.

New Features Deployed

WUBITS recently unveiled exciting new features – Trade Ideas and Price Calls – to improve how users interact and share insights on the platform. With Price Calls, users can make precise price predictions on specific assets, comparing their forecasts against actual asset prices by a given date and time. Additionally, they can turn their predictions into premium paid posts.

The “Trade Ideas” feature allows users to share trade setups in a visually structured manner, eliminating the need to type out lengthy explanations. This streamlined approach to sharing insights makes it even easier for WUBITS users to learn and grow together.

WUBITS recently announced its Official Author Program, designed for content creators who love engaging with the community and want to earn crypto rewards for quality contributions.

Members joining the program will enjoy benefits such as increased exposure, featured posts on WUBITS’ official social media, and Top Author crypto rewards based on an algorithm and smart contract-driven system.

About WUBITS:

WUBITS is a web3 social platform for crypto enthusiasts – a whole new way to create, engage and transact in crypto. Try out the WUBITS platform here.

