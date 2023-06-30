Canada Growing Much Faster Than High Growth Scenario

Canada now has 40.1 million people. Statscan realtime calculation is an increase of over 100,000 in two weeks since passing 40.0 million.
Statistics Canada says Canada added more than 145,000 immigrants during the first three months of 2023. That’s the highest number for a single quarter on record.
Canada is tracking ahead of all population growth scenarios made in late 2022.
Canada could end 2023 with 40.8 million people and 42.0 million in 2024 and 43.2 million in 2025.
This would be ahead of the high growth scenario by many years.
So, the denominator is growing faster than expected? Too bad for them.