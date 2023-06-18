China Gives Free Fertility Treatments as They Try to Reverse Population Collapse

China population is shrinking but more important to population collapse is the number of girls 0-4 is half the number of women who are in 35-39 and aging out of fertility. The biggest problem with China have a fertility rate of 1.18 is that there are only 0.58 fertile daughters produced by the average women. The Fertile women population plummets far faster than overall population.

IF China still has a fertility rate of 1.18 from now to 2050, then its population will drop to 1.1 billion. They will lose the entire population of the USA. A drop of over 20% in overall population could halve the working age population. This will be a massive hit to China’s economy and the world economy.

The China haters can laugh and pretend it is only China’s problem but the global economy taking a ten trillion dollar hit will cause big global financial problems. Also, the 70% of the world is living in countries which are below replacement level birthrates. Dropping below replacement means you the country is about 40 years from shrinking populations. Almost 25% of the world is in countries with shrinking populations.

Beijing will make invitro fertilization and other reproductive procedures free as China gets more aggressive handling dropping birth rates.

China’s capital Beijing will pay for IVF and “semen storage” in its latest move to tackle the country’s shrinking birth rate but some experts warn it won’t work. In January, the Chinese government announced that deaths had outnumbered births for the first time in sixty years – 9.56 million people were born in 2022, while 10.41 million people died.

As of July 1, 2023, 16 types of assisted reproduction technology will be available under Beijing’s health care system.

In-vitro fertilization (IVF), embryo transplantation, freezing and storing semen will now be included under basic insurance, said Du Xin, deputy director of Beijing’s Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau.

In 2016, China allowed two children instead of one and fro 2021 allow three children.

In August, 2022, China’s National Health Commission took further action, issuing guidance to local authorities on reforming policies to improve fertility rates. Incentives include cash handouts, tax cuts and even property concessions.

The city of Shenzhen announced that three-child families would be awarded with 37,500 yuan, equivalent to $5,550.

Parents remain discouraged from having children due to child-rearing costs, a lack of childcare support and the loss of work opportunities for women.