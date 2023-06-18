China Gives Free Fertility Treatments as They Try to Reverse Population Collapse

China population is shrinking but more important to population collapse is the number of girls 0-4 is half the number of women who are in 35-39 and aging out of fertility. The biggest problem with China have a fertility rate of 1.18 is that there are only 0.58 fertile daughters produced by the average women. The Fertile women population plummets far faster than overall population.
IF China still has a fertility rate of 1.18 from now to 2050, then its population will drop to 1.1 billion. They will lose the entire population of the USA. A drop of over 20% in overall population could halve the working age population. This will be a massive hit to China’s economy and the world economy.
The China haters can laugh and pretend it is only China’s problem but the global economy taking a ten trillion dollar hit will cause big global financial problems. Also, the 70% of the world is living in countries which are below replacement level birthrates. Dropping below replacement means you the country is about 40 years from shrinking populations. Almost 25% of the world is in countries with shrinking populations.
Beijing will make invitro fertilization and other reproductive procedures free as China gets more aggressive handling dropping birth rates.
China’s capital Beijing will pay for IVF and “semen storage” in its latest move to tackle the country’s shrinking birth rate but some experts warn it won’t work. In January, the Chinese government announced that deaths had outnumbered births for the first time in sixty years – 9.56 million people were born in 2022, while 10.41 million people died.
As of July 1, 2023, 16 types of assisted reproduction technology will be available under Beijing’s health care system.
In-vitro fertilization (IVF), embryo transplantation, freezing and storing semen will now be included under basic insurance, said Du Xin, deputy director of Beijing’s Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau.
In 2016, China allowed two children instead of one and fro 2021 allow three children.
In August, 2022, China’s National Health Commission took further action, issuing guidance to local authorities on reforming policies to improve fertility rates. Incentives include cash handouts, tax cuts and even property concessions.
The city of Shenzhen announced that three-child families would be awarded with 37,500 yuan, equivalent to $5,550.
Parents remain discouraged from having children due to child-rearing costs, a lack of childcare support and the loss of work opportunities for women.
3 thoughts on “China Gives Free Fertility Treatments as They Try to Reverse Population Collapse”
“The city of Shenzhen announced that three-child families would be awarded with 37,500 yuan, equivalent to $5,550.”
The problem is, we(humanity) are still poor. Even the richest countries in the world can’t afford tp provide for families(on huge scale) amount of money which will really make a difference. This should be around few thousands of dollars per family/per month, at least $1500-2000 per child (at the same time prices for energy, housing, food, other goods need to stay in place or go down).
We need to increase our productivity/wealth generation capacity at least 2-3x additional times.
In purchasing power parity per capita, in my country, equivalent of few hundreds of dollars wouldn’t enourage me to have a kid, but $2000-3000 per month, probably will do the job.
We may be there(richest countries) during 2030’s. So, as long as technology is progressing exponeneitally, and our output is growing, there is hope, that even after decade or two of collapse, we will bounce off in near future.
Firstly, nothing is “free”. The money for these fertility treatments will come not from military budgets but from people who would otherwise be investing in activity that creates jobs (which families need before deciding to have kids) or from potential parents who are now going to wait longer to have kids because their economic situation is worse. That includes taking it from pensioners which makes them more reliant on their kids so they won’t have more kids. Nothing is free. The money always comes from somewhere.
Secondly, they are desperately trying to get people to have more kids but still put a 3 kid limit on those who actually want more kids? That’s what experts refer to as “dumb as a stump”.
Good start, every additional human life is priceless(not counting mass murderers and serial killers, because their activity is of course decreasing human population). But these are extremely rare.
Hopefully China will also increase aging reseach by throwing additional billions. US and EU also should do that. We can afford that.
We need to accelerate aging reseach
Advanced aliens? Are you there? If yes, please save us, uplift us, we need help