How Canada Could Become the Third or Fourth Largest Economy in the World by the 2040s

Canada could become the third largest economy in the world by the 2040s. Canada has more than doubled its population growth rate to 2.7% to 3.0% per year in the last two years. This is adding 1.0 to 1.3 million people per year. Canada is mainly adding college educated people from India, Asia and Europe. The people added are able to integrate into the economy at the level of Canada’s per capita income and many professionals can even increase the per capita income. IF Canada continues to add about 1.2 million people per year then Canada reaches 50.0 million people by 2031 and 60.0 million by 2040. This would be a 50% increase by 2040.

Canada’s economy (nominal GDP) is currently 38% smaller than France and 50% smaller than the UK. The population of France and the UK is likely going to remain flat or even shrink from now to 2040.

Canada’s population would increase to the point that the USA would only have 6 times as many people as Canada versus 8.3 times more people now.

IF today Canada had 50% more people and the same GDP per capita, then Canada and the UK would be virtually tied for 6th largest world economy.

IF Canada had 1/6th the US population now and the same per capita income, then Canada would have $4.5 trillion in GDP today. This would put Canada ahead of Japan for third largest world economy.

Future Shrinking and Aging Populations in Japan and Germany and Other Countries

In the 2040s, Canada would likely still be aggressively growing population through immigration of college educated professionals. Canada could have over 70 million people by 2049. This would be 75% more population than today. Thus would only put Canada at about a future inflation adjusted $3.7 trillion level which would be about the level of India. However, Japan and also to some extent Germany will see their population crater. Japan will lose 20% of its population by 2049 to under 100 million from 122 million today. Germany should also shrink about ten percent in population. Japan and Germany would also see per capita GDP shrink. Japan’s median age will go from 48.5 today to 55 years of age. Germany’s population will also age significantly.

France and the UK will also have populations with more aging problems than Canada.

China’s population could drop to 1.1 billion and have an average age over 50 by 2049. China’s future demographics are terrible. China’s economy will still be much larger than Canada. However, China will need to have a lot of other things go right economically to overcome forces that could nearly halve its economy by 2050.