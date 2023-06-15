China Increasing Renewable and Fossil Fuel Energy

China expects to raise the share of non-fossil fuels in its total energy mix to 18.3% in 2023, up from 17.5% in 2022, as part of its energy transition push, the country’s energy regulator said late-April 12.

China’s non-fossil based power generation capacity — which includes solar, wind, hydro and nuclear — was about 1,270 GW at end-2022, accounting for 49.6% of the total installed capacity of 2,560 GW, according to China Electricity Council.

The NEA also said the proportion of wind and solar power alone is expected to reach 15.3% of total power consumption this year, while wind and solar PV installed capacity is likely to rise by about 160 GW in 2023. This is expected to be one of the largest annual additions of renewable energy capacity in a single country and will outpace the coal power capacity growth in China. China should reach about 500 GW of solar and 430 GW of wind by the end of 2023.

The NEA expects China’s total installed power generation capacity to reach about 2,790 GW and total power generation volume to hit nearly 9,360 TWh in 2023, with the transmission capacity of the “West to East Power Transmission” reaching 310 GW, according to the guidance.

China’s total installed power generation capacity was about 2,564 GW as of end-2022, a year-on-year increase of 7.8%, but it is still lower than the target of 2,600 GW planned by the NEA early last year, the NBS data showed.

China plans to increase total energy supply to 4.75 billion mt of standard coal equivalent in 2023, up from 4.41 billion mt of standard coal equivalent planned by the NEA in 2022.

The guidance laid out specific targets for China’s energy sector for 2023 and serves as an important follow-up for the country’s “14th Five-Year Plan”, which aims to achieve an annual energy supply of 4.6 billion mt of standard coal equivalent by 2025, up from 4.08 billion mt of standard coal equivalent in 2020.

China produced 204 million mt of crude and 217.8 Bcm of natural gas in 2022, up 2.9% and 6.4% on the year.

China Coal Consumption Rate of Electricity Supply: Year to Date data was reported at 294.700 g/kWh in Apr 2023. This records an increase from the previous number of 290.800 g/kWh for Mar 2023.

Total electrical generation increased by 128 billion kilowatt-hours (4.9%) between January and April compared with the same period in 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Increases from thermal power plants (+83 billion kWh), wind farms (+64 billion kWh), solar farms (+16 billion kWh) and nuclear units (+6 billion kWh) more than offset reduced hydro-electric output (-42 billion kWh).

thermal generation’s share of the total fell to 71% in the first four months of 2023 down from 79% in the same period in 2014.

Renewables wind and solar provided 14% of generation up from just 3% in 2014, while nuclear supplied 5% up from 2%.