CNN and Rolling Stone Report Sonar Detects Banging Heard in Oceangate Sub Search

“RCC Halifax launched a P8, Poseidon, which has underwater detection capabilities from the air,” the DHS e-mails read. “The P8 deployed sonobuoys, which reported a contact in a position close to the distress position. The P8 heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes. Four hours later, additional sonar was deployed and banging was still heard.” The announcement did not state what time the banging was heard, or what was thought to have caused it.

The announcement also stated that “the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre is working to find an underwater remote-operated vehicle through partner organizations to possibly assist.”

The U.S. Coast Guard officially acknowledged the noise early the following morning, but reported that early investigations had not yielded results.

Dwindling air supply: Less than a day of oxygen may be left on the vessel, based on Coast Guard officials’ latest estimate.

A subsequent update sent Tuesday night suggested more sounds were heard, though it was not described as “banging.”

At Least Two Previously Successful Trips to Titanic (

Reports that Titan submersible was poorly constructed need to factor in that the sub has made at least two previously successful trips to the Titanic wreck.

Mr. David Concannon wrote in a court filing, 28 people were able to visit the Titanic wreckage on the Titan last year. This would take about 6 trips with the sub transporting 4-5 people each time.

OceanGate information:

Titan is lighter in weight and more cost efficient to mobilize than any other deep diving submersible. A combination of ground-breaking engineering and off-the-shelf technology gives Titan a unique advantage over other deep diving subs; the proprietary Real Time Hull Health Monitoring (RTM) systems provides an unparalleled safety feature that assesses the integrity of the hull throughout every dive. The use off-the-shelf components helped to streamline the construction, and makes it simple to operate and replace parts in the field.

Paired with a patented, integrated launch and recovery platform.

Real-Time Health Monitoring

The most significant innovation is the proprietary real-time hull health monitoring (RTM) system. Titan is the only manned submersible to employ an integrated real-time health monitoring system. Utilizing co-located acoustic sensors and strain gauges throughout the pressure boundary, the RTM system makes it possible to analyze the effects of changing pressure on the vessel as the submersible dives deeper, and accurately assess the integrity of the structure. This onboard health analysis monitoring system provides early warning detection for the pilot with enough time to arrest the descent and safely return to surface.

Remotely operated unmanned drones will be able to go to the depth of the Titanic (13000 feet). However, those unmanned drones subs would only be able find and observe the Titan sub if it was below 4000 feet.

Manned subs can go to 2000 feet and there is French sub able to go to 4000 feet.