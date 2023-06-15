Larry Ellison Richer than Jeff Bezos Per Forbes Billionaire List

Jeff Bezos, Amazon, was the wealthiest from 2017 to 2021 but now he is fourth behind Larry Ellison according to Forbes. Bloomberg still lists Jeff as third richest.

Larry owns about 45 million shares in Tesla (about 1.5%) and owns approximately 42.9% of Oracle. Larry has about $12 billion of Tesla. Oracle has a market cap of $342 billion.

He gave up the Oracle CEO role in 2014 after 37 years. Oracle has grown in part through steady acquisitions of software companies: the biggest was $28.3 billion for electronic health records company Cerner in 2021.