Larry Ellison Richer than Jeff Bezos Per Forbes Billionaire List

Jeff Bezos, Amazon, was the wealthiest from 2017 to 2021 but now he is fourth behind Larry Ellison according to Forbes. Bloomberg still lists Jeff as third richest.
Larry owns about 45 million shares in Tesla (about 1.5%) and owns approximately 42.9% of Oracle. Larry has about $12 billion of Tesla. Oracle has a market cap of $342 billion.
He gave up the Oracle CEO role in 2014 after 37 years. Oracle has grown in part through steady acquisitions of software companies: the biggest was $28.3 billion for electronic health records company Cerner in 2021.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.