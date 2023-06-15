IonQ Has 29 Algorithmic Qubit Quantum Computer

IONQ met their technical target of 29 algorithmic qubits (#AQ) seven months earlier than expected. IonQ Forte is their newest quantum system. IonQ Forte represents a 16x step up in power from the IonQ Aria system. IonQ’s qubits are trapped ionized ytterbium atoms, a silvery rare-earth metal. Each ytterbium atom is perfectly identical to every other ytterbium atom in the universe.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

IonQ recognized revenue of $4.3 million for the first quarter, above the high end of the previously provided range, compared to $2.0 million in the prior year period. This reflects some activities for one of IonQ’s customer contracts taking place earlier than expected, shifting revenue dollars into the first quarter.

IonQ achieved $4.1 million in new bookings for the first quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $525.5 million as of March 31, 2023.