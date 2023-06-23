Removing Space Debris and Recovering and Reusing Satellites

There are several companies working to develop solutions for space debris and some are working on refueling, recovering and reusing satellites.

Outpost is working to make satellites re-usable. They plan to build in a heatshield (shown above) that would enable a satellite to return to earth.

After re-entry, they want to deploy a high altitude precision paraglider. This would be lighter and smaller. It can glide with a 10 to 1 ratio.



They will leverage a NASA developed inflatable heat shield.



The US-based startup OrbitGuardians is a commercial provider of active debris removal services. It combines computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) for low-cost active debris removal. The startup also leverages IoT and AI to acquire debris parameters and eliminate potentially dangerous targets. By removing dangerous space debris smaller than 20 cm, it aims to protect space workers, space tourists, and operating satellites.

ClearSpace, a spin-off from the Swiss EPFL Space Center, develops technologies to remove unresponsive or derelict satellites from space. ClearSpace One, the startup’s small satellite solution, finds, captures, and removes man-made space debris repeatedly. As for an expected timeframe, the startup plans to remove the first pieces of debris from space by 2026.

French startup Share My Space offers a collision warning service based on astronomy observations and deep learning algorithms. The startup creates multiple solutions to tackle the challenge.

1. INDEMN predicts the risk related to on-orbit collisions.

2. CALM enables satellite operators to respond to collision warning messages automatically.

3. DRYADE helps with systematic on-orbit space debris collection based on bio-mimicry. They integrate data sources and using telescopes with laser tracking.

Japanese startup Astroscale removes orbital debris through the provision of End of Life (EOL) and Active Debris Removal (ADR) services. They workswith national space agencies, international institutions, non-profit organizations, insurance companies, and satellite operators.

US startup Obruta builds active tethered-net removal technology for end-of-life deorbiting systems. They are developing the Puck, a device to end the single-use paradigm of spacecraft. By enabling refueling amongst other features, the Puck allows all satellites to extend their lifespans while aiding in their eventual removal.

Today, SpaceX launched another 56 Starlink satellites. This was the 44th SpaceX launch and another 50 are planned for 2023. There are now 4368 Starlink satellites in orbit. 369 Starlink satellites have been de-orbited. If SpaceX finds there is any risk of satellites becoming dead in orbit or not operational, then they de-orbit them.

SpaceX had a 2022 statement on avoiding the creation of a space debris problem from Starlink.

SpaceX satellites are designed and built for high reliability and redundancy in both supply chain and satellite design to successfully carry out their five-year design life. Rigorous part and system-level screening and testing enable us to reliably build and launch satellites at very high rates. We have the capacity to build up to 45 satellites per week, and we have launched up to 240 satellites in a single month. This is an unprecedented rate of deployment for a complex space system — and reflects SpaceX’s commitment to increase broadband accessibility around the world with Starlink as soon as feasible.

The reliability of the satellite network is currently higher than 99% following the deployment of over 2,000 satellites, where only 1% have failed after orbit raising. We de-orbit satellites that are at risk of becoming non-maneuverable to prevent dead satellites from accumulating in orbit. Although this comes at the cost of losing otherwise healthy satellites, we believe this proactive approach is the right thing for space sustainability and safety.

Our satellites use multiple strategies to prevent debris generation in space: design for demise, controlled deorbit to low altitudes, low orbit insertion, low operating orbit, on-board collision avoidance system, reducing the chance small debris will damage the satellite with a low profile satellite chassis and using Whipple shields to protect the key components, reducing risk of explosion with extensive battery pack protection, and failure modes that do not create secondary debris.