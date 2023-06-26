Tesla Is Still The Battery Electric Vehicle Leader $TSLA $BYD

Tesla is still selling more pure electric cars (BEV) than its rival BYD. BYD had more hybrid and battery electric car unit sales. However, fewer pure BEV sales.

May, 2023, BYD plug-in car sales results:

BEVs: 119,603 (up 124% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 119,489 (up 96% year-over-year)

Total: 239,092 (up 109% year-over-year)

BYD plug-in sales Jan-May 2023 year-to-date:

BEVs: 488,614 (up 92% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 507,862 (up 105% year-over-year)

Total: 996,476 (up 98% year-over-year)

Tesla 422,875 delivered in Q1, 2023 (Jan-March) and is tracking to about 450,000 in Q2, 2023. This means there were about 290,000 BEVs for April and May for Tesla. Tesla BEV Jan-May 2023 is about 713,000.

BYD is at 68% of Tesla BEV sales Jan-May 2023. Tesla is 46% ahead of BYD in BEV.

In 2022, BYD sold 911,140 pure electric vehicles. In 2022, Tesla delivered 1.31 million pure electric vehicles.

In 2022, BYD was at 69.5% of Tesla BEV sales. Tesla was 44% ahead of BYD in BEV.

BYD had a significant drop in BEV sales in Q1 of 2023. If this had happened to Tesla then TSLAQ and Tesla haters would have been made this non-stop headline news.

Tesla has slightly increased its lead against BYD in the first 5 months of 2023.

May has ended! BEV sales in May for 🇩🇰🇳🇴🇸🇪🇳🇱🇪🇸

(Numbers can change tomorrow) 🥇 TESLA 22.9% market share ! ! !

🥈 VW 11.8%

🥉 Volvo 9%

…

MG 5.8%

Toyota 2.8%

Ford 1.5%

BYD 0.8%

Porsche 0.4% pic.twitter.com/sm2A6HiKjI — Nicklas 🇸🇪🚗T🐂📈🍀♻️🚀 (@NicklasNilsso14) May 31, 2023

BYD sold about $25 billion worth of battery electric vehicles in 2022 while Tesla sold about $80 billion. BYD total 2022 revenue was about $60 billion.