Renders of New SpaceX Hot Staging Starship Vents

Tony S and other in the Ringwatchers Discord have three new possibilities for vents for the hot staging of SpaceX Starship.

Elon Musk described continuous thrust of several booster engines while the upper stage Starship separates and also engages its engines. This change could enable a 10% increase in payload to orbit. This would be like increasing Starship Super Heavy payload by the entire payload of a Falcon 9.

This could mean reusable payload with Raptor 3 engines of 200 tons and expendable rocket payload of 330 tons.

With the updated information from @elonmusk regarding the hot staging of Starship. With help from people in the @Ringwatchers discord, we have come up with 3 new possibilities for the hot staging of Starship. Here I have put them in order of best chance to low chance. https://t.co/E4hv4hhMzA pic.twitter.com/LNs31MwiVK — TDSN (Toney S) (@TDSN19) June 25, 2023

I need your help here! Is SpaceX building a Launch Escape System for Starhips? New Video is out! This one was difficult to make! Thank you from the entire team for your views & likes! ❤️ Special Thanks go to @TDSN19 & @DStarship3 Watch now: https://t.co/TStmqX2dRt pic.twitter.com/4dqPcdFaB2 — What about it!? (@FelixSchlang) June 6, 2023