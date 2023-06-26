Renders of New SpaceX Hot Staging Starship Vents

Tony S and other in the Ringwatchers Discord have three new possibilities for vents for the hot staging of SpaceX Starship.

Elon Musk described continuous thrust of several booster engines while the upper stage Starship separates and also engages its engines. This change could enable a 10% increase in payload to orbit. This would be like increasing Starship Super Heavy payload by the entire payload of a Falcon 9.

This could mean reusable payload with Raptor 3 engines of 200 tons and expendable rocket payload of 330 tons.

