Unveiling IVS Crypto 2023 KYOTO, The Largest Crypto Conference in Japan

Kyoto, Japan, June 12th, 2023, Chainwire

IVS KYOTO Executive Committee (Headline Japan / Infinity Ventures Crypto, Kyoto Prefecture、Kyoto City, Kyoto Chiesangyo Sozonomori) will be hosting IVS Crypto 2023 KYOTO where the next-generation entrepreneurs gather for three days from 6/28 (Wed) to 6/30 (Fri) in Kyoto International Exhibition Hall “Miyako Messe” and ROHM Theatre Kyoto.

”IVS Crypto 2023 KYOTO”, the flagship event of Japan Blockchain Week, is Japan’s largest conference for Web3 entrepreneurs as well as investors, developers, media, policymakers, and enthusiasts around the world. This time, the conference will be held at the prestigious Kyoto International Exhibition Halls “Miyako Messe” and “ROHM Theater Kyoto,” marking the first IVS conference to encompass such a substantial scale and expansive venue space.

“NEXT CITY” – The future of Web3 starts from here!

IVS Crypto is pleased to present the exciting NEXT CITY conference floor. We have set up an extensive Web3 experience for all attendees, including two conference stages, various company booths, an NFT theme park, a blockchain gaming center, and more!

CRYPTO STAGE

The CRYPTO STAGE, located in the center of NEXT CITY, is where key sessions will gather to exhibit the ideas of the next-generation internet.

We will host a special panel discussion on Japan’s Web3 integration into its IP strategy, featuring industry experts including Daisuke Iwase, CEO of Animoca Brands Japan, Kota Ozawa, CEO of CryptoGames, Kazuki Ikeda, Investment Manager of Bandai Namco, and Ryo Tsutomu, CTO of Doublejump.Tokyo. The full speaker list can be found here: https://www.ivs.events/crypto-speakers

WEB3 STAGE

The most cutting-edge Web3 technologies around the world will congregate on WEB3 STAGE. For instance, the AI+Crypto Hackathon will have its demo day, where the winner will earn a cash award of $15,000. We will also host a Web3 Pitch by COLORS, where attendees can meet and connect with innovative Web3 projects from all around the world. Lastly, the metaverse idol group “CLONE GIRLS” will be using their CloneX avatars to present the launch of the WEB3 STAGE.

NEXT CITY has a variety of bars, including “CryptoBar P2P” from Ginza, Tokyo, where enthusiasts of Crypto cultures and technologies congregate, “Bar Krypto” from Kyoto City, the hub of the Web3 community in the Kansai region, “CityCamp” from Ebisu, Tokyo, a community space, as well as “Unicask,” which offers whiskey barrels as NFTs. Crypto-themed drinks, such as “OFF COLA” and “NFT RUM,” will also be served at the neighborhood bar close to the WEB3 STAGE.

Additionally, more than 50 corporate exhibition booths will be present at NEXT CITY, including the “HoneyCon NFT Theme Park” which will showcase 16 NFT projects, the “SHAKE! Blockchain Game Center” where you can play blockchain games from Japan and abroad, and the “Aww Virtual Streamer Lab” where you can view real-time 3DCG of virtual idols such as “imma”.

Grow your Web3 startup!

The basement floor is a zone called “PRO BASE,” which primarily focuses on Web3 entrepreneurs, executives, and investors. The networking lounge has tables where various VCs are stationed, allowing for casual discussions about investment and other business-related opportunities.

There are three stages in the PRO BASE: STAGE X, STAGE Y, and STAGE Z, where sessions and workshops featuring industry-leading speakers will be held. One notable session will be presented by Mr. Akihisa Shiozaki, the Secretary-General of the Web3PT Office in the Liberal Democratic Party, titled “Welcoming the Initial Policy-Making Team: The Government’s Approach to Guiding Web3 in the Future.” This session will delve into the current and future state of the Web3 national strategy, featuring members of the “Web3 Whitepaper” team. A full agenda for IVS Crypto can be found here: https://events.bizzabo.com/IVS/agenda?filters=408736

PRO BASE LOUNGE Area

There will be a lounge where executives and investors with Pro Passes can network and foster new relationships. More than 20 Web3 VCs will be participating in VC office hours. Regardless of the size or stage of the company, we provide opportunities for casual consultations with world-renowned VCs. Note: Only Pro Pass and VIP Pass holders are permitted entry into “PRO BASE”. Purchase of Pro Pass is available at https://www.ivs.events/pro

Side Events

The IVS Official Side Events will be open for both IVS2023 KYOTO and IVS Crypto 2023 KYOTO attendees. There will be a variety of events hosted by our partners, including the largest-scale side event, “Oasys Special Event,” held exclusively at the World Heritage Site, Nijo Castle, and the community event “Azuki Kyoto Garden,” featuring traditional Japanese-style NFTs, held at Yasaka Shrine. These events will include networking parties, hackathons, Zen meditation sessions, BBQs, and more. We already have 60 events planned, and aim to host over 100 side events in total. You can find a list of side events here: https://lu.ma/ivs2023-side-events

On the final day of the events, we will also hold an official IVS After Party at “WORLD KYOTO,” the largest nightclub in Kyoto. As the closing act of the party, we will have a special collaboration between IVS, OurSong, and Kimbra, a renowned singer-songwriter from New Zealand who has won two Grammy Awards.

The IVS Official After Party will be divided into two parts. The first segment, starting at 18:00, is exclusive for attendees with Pro Passes and VIP Passes. The second segment, starting at 22:00, is open to all attendees with an IVS or IVS Crypto pass. You can purchase passes here: https://www.ivs.events/en/crypto

Pro Pass Purchase Benefits

By purchasing the Pro Pass, you not only gain access to PRO BASE and priority entry to IVS LAUNCHPAD, but also receive tickets for the “WebX” conference, an influential Web3 conference organized and operated by CoinPost, the media partner of IVS Crypto, to be held in Tokyo in July. Additionally, Pro Pass holders will have access to an exclusive members-only crypto bar, “Bar Krypto,” in Kyoto from June to September. Purchase your PRO Pass here：https://www.ivs.events/pro

Corporate Partners in Collaboration with IVS Crypto to Shape the Future of the Web3 Ecosystem

Ripple, a leading provider of enterprise blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions, is sponsoring IVS Crypto as a Diamond Corporate Partner. In addition to Ripple, there are over 60 corporate partners including MOOI, CREGIS, enish, Circle, XPLA, Oasys, double jump.tokyo, SBI Holdings, Ginco, ODOS.XYZ, Tencent Cloud, Astar Network, Startale Labs, Konami Digital Entertainment, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Tusima, Sui, Mercoin, Fireblocks, Quantstamp, Jasmy, Mitsui & Co., Streamflow Finance and more. Together, these partners are working with us to promote the widespread adoption of Web3.

＝＝＝

IVS2023 KYOTO / IVS Crypto 2023 KYOTO Overview

■Event Date: Wednesday, June 28 – Friday, June 30, 2023

■Event Venues: Kyoto International Exhibition Hall “Miyako Messe”, ROHM Theatre Kyoto

■Organizer: IVS KYOTO Executive Committee

■Supporters: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) / Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) / Japan Association of New Economy / Japan Blockchain Association

■Official Website: https://www.ivs.events/crypto

About the IVS KYOTO Executive Committee

Headline Japan Co., Ltd. was established in conjunction with Kyoto Prefecture, local government agencies, and industrial support organizations for the purpose of further developing the startup ecosystem and promoting local industry. The program aims to promote the fusion of startups with Kyoto’s cluster of companies, universities, research institutions, and cultural resources, leading to the creation of new industries and the emergence of world-class startups.

Affiliated Bodies: Headline Japan Co., Ltd. / IVC (Infinity Ventures Crypto), Kyoto Prefecture, Kyoto City, Kyoto Chiesangyo Sozonomori

