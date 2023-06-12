Canada is adding about 3050 to 3150 people per day and will pass 40.0 million people this Friday. Canada will add another 600,000 people by the end of 2023 and is adding about 1.10 to 1.14 million people each year.
This population growth is primarily through various forms of immigration, refugees and increases in non-permanent residents. The non-permanent residents can transition into permanent residents.
2022 was the first 12-month period in Canada’s history where population grew by over 1 million people, and the highest annual population growth rate (+2.7%) on record since that seen for 1957 (+3.3%). International migration accounted for nearly all growth recorded (95.9%).
The world has about 10 million people per year migrating and net migration is about 4 million people. This means that 6 million of the 10 million are people moving from A to B and an offsetting people from B to A.
Over 80% of the world’s GDP is in countries that have total fertility rates that are below replacement. About 25% of the world’s population is in countries that now have declining populations. Those countries are China, Japan, Italy, Spain, Russia and South Korea. Those countries are first but the below replacement rate issue and the loss of fertile women in each of the next decades means that the avalanche of population decline has started for almost all countries. Another 45-50% of the world has countries which have below replacement level population.
Global births are declining, particularly in non-African countries. In 2023, Africa will have about 46 million births per year and about 11 million deaths. In 2023, the world as 134 million births and 60 million deaths. Non-africa world has 88 million births and 50 million deaths. Non-africa global population could be in decline by about 2040.
Global deaths are increasing as the population distribution increases in age.
Canada Passes 40 Million Population This Friday
80% of outcomes (or outputs) result from 20% of the population. The world would be a better place without 80% of the population.
I don’t think the rate of immigration to Canada is sustainable without a much more focused, urgent and effective approach to addressing housing supply, construction capacity and infrastructure growth. Rents and house prices are growing beyond affordable levels and it is degrading quality of life.