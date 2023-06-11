The New AI As Continuation of Longer Predictive Modeling Trend

Friedberg on the Allinpodcast discusses how the Large Language Model AI are extending statistical inference to improving prediction. LLM have been able to apply what was being done in other domains and industries to language. Humans interact with language, so this is a very important area for computers and AI to make a big impact.

Future developments will be the tighter integration of the deterministic/computational systems that can calculate and store precise answers with inference and probabilistic systems. The goal is to improve predictive systems.