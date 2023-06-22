Wealth of Chinese and American Political Leaders

Hurun is a maker of wealth reports and list with a British founder. Hurun Report is run by former Forbes rich list researcher Rupert Hoogewerf, publishes its own count every April, two months after Forbes. Founded in 1999, Hurun Report is a private company that produces lists and research.

Hurun report claims China tops the list of most dollar billionaires this year. They report about 150 members of China’s Parliament and its advisory body are billionaires.

The US has about ten members of congress with net worth over $100 million.