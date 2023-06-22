US Coast Guard Believe Titan Crew is Dead After Catastrophic Implosion

The US Coast Guard told a press conference there was a “catastrophic implosion” on the lost submarine. Rear admiral Mauger confirmed that parts of the Titan were found approximately 1600ft from the bow of the Titanic wreck. He says he cannot confirm whether the five bodies can be recovered, saying it is an “incredibly unforgiving environment”.

They found the nosecone and the front end bell of the pressure hull.

The found another debris field with the other end of the pressure hull.

The carbon fiber and other materials got brittle after several uses and trips. It was incredible pressures and extreme cold. It survived multiple trips but just like rubber can become brittle, so did the carbon fiber. A tiny imperfection rapidly became an implosion. This likely happens minutes after radio contact was lost on Sunday.

The Titan hull experienced 50 test dives, 6 commercial dives, and failed on the 7th dive. Stress fractures are from the multiple re-uses.

An implosion of a submarine would sound like a large explosion. This did not happen after sonar was deployed by the coast guard to search for the submarine.

The surface support ship must have missed the implosion.