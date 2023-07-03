Australia’s Telstra Will Use SpaceX Starlink for Voice and Internet for Remote Customers

Telstra has signed an agreement to become the first telco in the world to use Starlink low-earth-orbit Satellites for voice-only services while at the same time offering Starlink Broadband to regional and remote Australia.
In areas where copper lines for phones are degraded, out of reach or impossible to install, Telstra will now put a Starlink Satellite on your roof, and your home phone will connect via Starlink satellites.
CEO of Telstra Vicki Brady said this is Telstra’s T25 strategy. Customers in rural and remote Australia looking for an improved voice or broadband service.
Telstra Group Limited is an Australian telecommunications company that builds and operates telecommunications networks and markets related products and services.Telstra provides 18.8 million retail mobile services, 3.8 million retail fixed bundles and standalone data services and 960,000 retail fixed standalone voice services. They have about A$23 billion in revenue.
