Canada’s Population Surges

Canada has added 700,000 people to its population over the last 5 months (from Feb, 2023). This is a rate of population increase of 140,000 per month or about 1.7 million per year. If this population increase was sustained then Canada would have 40.9 million people at the end of 2023 and 42.6 million people at the end of 2024. Canada would have 51.0 million people by the end of 2029.
Canada would not only be growing faster than the USA on a percentage basis by adding over 4.2% to its population versus 0.3-0.5% for the USA. Canada is adding more people overall with 1.2 to 1.7 million people added each year while the USA is only adding about 1 million people to overall population.
Canada population is 40.144 million and it was 39.447 million on Feb 12, 2023.
Please be careful, Canada. There is little advantage in mass immigration if the immigrants do not assimilate.
A country is just lines on a map, with no inherent stability beyond those mandated by geography.
With one exception, an empire is normally just a collection of countries, and terribly unstable, although becoming a superpower tends to reduce instability, for a time.
With one exception, a nation is a normally a country where the citizens share a set of core cultural values, and it is eminently more stable than a country (and therefore an empire).
An empire that is both a nation and a superpower? We shall see.
Adios, Canadian identity and culture
No. There will certainly be a unique Canadian Identity and culture. It just will be different than it would have without the specific pattern of immigration.
No. There won’t once a nation has been effectively replaced, its identity is gone. You have something else. It won’t just “be different”.