Canada’s Population Surges

Canada has added 700,000 people to its population over the last 5 months (from Feb, 2023). This is a rate of population increase of 140,000 per month or about 1.7 million per year. If this population increase was sustained then Canada would have 40.9 million people at the end of 2023 and 42.6 million people at the end of 2024. Canada would have 51.0 million people by the end of 2029.

Canada would not only be growing faster than the USA on a percentage basis by adding over 4.2% to its population versus 0.3-0.5% for the USA. Canada is adding more people overall with 1.2 to 1.7 million people added each year while the USA is only adding about 1 million people to overall population.

Canada population is 40.144 million and it was 39.447 million on Feb 12, 2023.