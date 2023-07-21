DARPA Developing Next-Generation Microelectronics

DARPA has selected 11 organizations to begin work on the Next-Generation Microelectronics Manufacturing (NGMM) program.

Selected teams are Applied Materials, Inc., Arizona State University, BRIDG, HRL Laboratories, Intel Federal, North Carolina State University, Northrop Grumman Space Systems, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, PseudolithIC, Raytheon Technologies, and Teledyne Scientific & Imaging.

Development of 3DHI technologies creates the ability to stack separately manufactured components – chips or wafers originating in different facilities, containing different semiconductors and materials – within a single package. In realizing 3DHI microelectronics that incorporate diverse materials beyond silicon, NGMM focuses on revolutionary improvements in functionality and performance. Moreover, these advances provide an opportunity for U.S. leadership in cutting-edge microelectronics of the future.

NGMM is a cornerstone of ERI 2.0, a DARPA initiative to ensure domestic leadership in cross-functional, future-focused microelectronics research, development, and manufacturing.

The Electronics Resurgence Initiative (ERI), DARPA’s response to national-level microelectronics concerns, is designed to ensure U.S. leadership in cross-functional, next-generation microelectronics research, development, and manufacturing. The initiative, aimed at both national security capabilities and commercial economic competitiveness and sustainability, is a thematic portfolio of research programs primarily in the Microsystems Technology Office (MTO). These programs emphasize forward-looking partnerships with U.S. industry, the defense industrial base, and university researchers.

ERI is focusing research in:

* Manufacturing complex 3D systems

* Developing electronics for extreme environments

…while maintaining the following thrust areas:

* Optimizing design and test for complex circuits and prototypes

* Overcoming security threats across the entire hardware lifecycle

* Increasing information processing density and efficiency

* Accelerating innovation in artificial intelligence hardware to make decisions at the edge faster

* Securing communications