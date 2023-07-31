India and China Superconductor Researchers Publish Negative LK-99 Replication Attempts on Arxiv

Arxiv – Semiconducting transport in Pb10-xCux(PO4)6O sintered from Pb2SO5 and Cu3P

Li Liu, Ziang Meng, Xiaoning Wang, Hongyu Chen,Zhiyuan Duan, Xiaorong Zhou, Han

Yan, Peixin Qin*, Zhiqi Liu*

School of Materials Science and Engineering, Beihang University, Beijing 100191, China

The very recent claim on the discovery of ambient-pressure room-temperature superconductivity in modified lead-apatite has immediately excited sensational attention in the entire society, which is fabricated by sintering lanarkite (Pb2SO5) and copper(I) phosphide (Cu3P). To verify this exciting claim, we have successfully synthesized Pb2SO5, Cu3P, and finally the modified lead-apatite Pb10-xCux(PO4)6O. Detailed electrical transport and magnetic properties of these compounds were systematically analyzed. It turns out that Pb2SO5 is a highly insulating diamagnet with a room-temperature resistivity of ~7.18×10^9 this http URL and Cu3P is a paramagnetic metal with a room-temperature resistivity of ~5.22×10^-4 this http URL. In contrast to the claimed superconductivity, the resulting Pb10-xCux(PO4)6O compound sintered from Pb2SO5 and Cu3P exhibits semiconductor-like transport behavior with a large room-temperature resistivity of ~1.94×10^4 this http URL although our compound shows greatly consistent x-ray diffraction spectrum with the previously reported structure data. In addition, when a pressed Pb10-xCux(PO4)6O pellet is located on top of a commercial Nd2Fe14B magnet at room temperature, no repulsion could be felt and no magnetic levitation was observed either. These results imply that the claim of a room-temperature superconductor in modified lead-apatite may need more careful re-examination, especially for the electrical transport properties.

Synthesis of possible room temperature superconductor LK-99: Pb9Cu(PO4)6O

Kapil Kumar, N.K. Karn, and V.P.S. Awana

1CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, Dr. K. S. Krishnan Marg, New Delhi-110012, India.

2Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), Ghaziabad 201002, India.

Abstract:

The quest for room temperature superconductors have been teasing the scientists and physicists, since its inception in 1911 itself. Several assertions have already been made about room temperature superconductivity, but were never verified or reproduced across the labs. The cuprates were the earliest high transition temperature (Tc) superconductors, and it seems that copper has done the magic once again. Last week, a Korean group synthesized a Lead Apatite based compound LK-99, showing a Tc of above 400K. The signatures of superconductivity in the compound are very promising, in terms of resistivity (ρ = 0) and diamagnetism at Tc. Although, the heat capacity (Cp) did not show the obvious transition at Tc. Inspired by the interesting claims of above room temperature superconductivity in LK-99, in this article, we report the synthesis of polycrystalline samples of LK-99, by following the same heat treatment as reported in by two step precursor method. The phase is confirmed through X-ray diffraction (XRD)

measurements, performed after each heat treatment. The room temperature diamagnetism is not evidenced by the levitation of a permanent magnet over the sample or vice versa. Further measurements for the confirmation of bulk superconductivity on variously synthesized samples are underway. Our results on present LK-99 sample, being synthesized at 9250C, as of now do not approve the appearance of bulk superconductivity at room temperature. Further studies with different heat treatments are though, yet underway.