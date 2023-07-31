SEC Told Coinbase to Delist Every Asset Except Bitcoin

The SEC told Coinbase “you need to delist every asset other than bitcoin. We believe every asset other than bitcoin is a security.

  1. The SEC saying that is complete trash. My [paranoid] opinion is that the people on top don’t want people on the lower rungs of the economic ladder to be able to quickly get ahead and get out of poverty, because they think that’s somehow bad for the economy. I will point to the “[paranoid]” part of this comment, though. 😉

    But, if it *is* bad for the world economy, then maybe we need to rethink how our economies work.

