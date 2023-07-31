India Tata Plans to Complete 40 GWh/Year Battery Factory in UK in 2026

Tata Sons, the parent company of Tata Group, has announced it will build a new global battery gigafactory in the United Kingdom with a capacity to produce 40 GWh of battery cells annually. This will entail an investment of over four billion pounds. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is owned by Tata Motors, which is a subsidiary of Tata Group.

JLR announced that it would source its batteries for next-generation models from Agratas, a subsidiary of Tata Group. Agratas has already announced it will build a battery plant in Gujarat with capacity of 20 GWh annually, with battery packs expected to offer 120 kWh for a range of up to 724 km.