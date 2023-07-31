SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launched Hughes GEO Satellite

SpaceX has had 52 launches in 2023 as of July 31. SpaceX will attempt up to 100 launches (may include Starship) in 2023.

July 1, 2023 SpaceX launched the Euclid space telescope. Euclid is a wide-angle space telescope with a 600-megapixel camera to record visible light, a near-infrared spectrometer, and photometer, to determine the redshift of detected galaxies. It was developed by the European Space Agency (ESA).

The expected SpaceX launches for August, 2023 are:

