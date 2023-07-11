Mobile Office in Under US$10k Car in 2023

The Suzuki Base Spacia 2023 has a fold-down rear seat and a hard table luggage compartment cover that asks as an in-car desk. The car sells for less than US$10,000 in Japan. It is a very clever way of getting a very good office setup in an affordable car.

This is showing that with a mobile SpaceX Starlink and an electric car to power laptops, fridge and microwave, you will be able to get no-compromise mobile living and office.

The Suzuki Base Spacia even allows flat sleeping in the small rear area for shorter people. A slightly larger vehicle with this kind of configurability would make for excellent multi-functional office and RV-like features in a more affordable vehicle.

Zoox and Others See the Robotaxi Office and Mobile Living Future