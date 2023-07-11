The Suzuki Base Spacia 2023 has a fold-down rear seat and a hard table luggage compartment cover that asks as an in-car desk. The car sells for less than US$10,000 in Japan. It is a very clever way of getting a very good office setup in an affordable car.
This is showing that with a mobile SpaceX Starlink and an electric car to power laptops, fridge and microwave, you will be able to get no-compromise mobile living and office.
The Suzuki Base Spacia even allows flat sleeping in the small rear area for shorter people. A slightly larger vehicle with this kind of configurability would make for excellent multi-functional office and RV-like features in a more affordable vehicle.
Zoox and Others See the Robotaxi Office and Mobile Living Future
1 thought on “Mobile Office in Under US$10k Car in 2023”
Soon, VR or MR glasses will just create an office around you, and for video calls an algorithm can remove the glasses from your face.
Combined with speech recognition or glove typing like tapXR and you can work from your bed.