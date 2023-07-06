Elon Musk spoke today in a video at the World AI Conference 2023. He said FSD will be officially released at the end of this year, and he said Tesla would be happy to license self-driving technology to other car companies. He also ended by praising China’s AI capabilities.
— Yan Chang (@cyfoxcat) July 6, 2023
3 thoughts on “Musk Asserts Tesla FSD Will Release by End of 2023”
Full Fsd flying teslas fusion powered by Rossi’s E-cat coming directly from gigafactory to your door 24h after the purchase, starting tomorrow.
Yawn. Musk’s timelines are a joke.
Looks like a lot of movement in recent times in the EV space. Toyota is promising a car with a 700 mile range!
