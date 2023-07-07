SpaceX Installed the Deluge Plate

Felix at What About it and other SpaceX followers are covering the installation of the deluge plate and other work to prepare the launch facility for Starship launches.
SpaceX is installing the Deluge plate!
That’s certainly the biggest shower head I’ve ever seen! ❤️🚀
Looking at SpaceX’s current impressive progress speed, 4-6 weeks for launch readiness seem doable. https://t.co/xnqi5yWTVW pic.twitter.com/f9y6eu4NRQ
— What about it!? (@FelixSchlang) July 6, 2023
This fantastic thread by @mcrs987 is all you need to understand how the Deluge plate under the SpaceX Starship OLM will be installed at Starbase, and how far SpaceX has come so far!
Images in 4k as well! 💪❤️🚀 https://t.co/DRN4FFJsgb pic.twitter.com/gCFtyl6Wvf
— What about it!? (@FelixSchlang) July 6, 2023
A few people have asked how the water deluge plates with manifolds will be installed under the OLM. Here’s a quick thread with an explanation
(1/5) pic.twitter.com/e7usj9px3q
— TheSpaceEngineer (@mcrs987) July 6, 2023
