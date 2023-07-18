Musk Drives With Urgency, Speed and Innovation

Joe Justice talks about how Toyota has been the number one car company in the world because of their focus on efficiency and quality. However, Toyota’s Corolla and Camry has been displaced as the top car model by the Tesla Model Y. Elon Musk focuses on leading all of his companies (Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, X.Ai, Neuralink and Boring Company) with a sense of urgency. Everything is done with a drive for speed and innovation.
Elon Musk has the pace of innovation as being of primary importance. This still results in lower wastage and most efficiency but this is a secondary effect after iteration with innovation.
Joe Justice, former Tesla employee and consultant to just about every major business you’ve heard of, discusses how Japanese “Just ON Time” culture has been transformative to their society in the past, but with the advent of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla has fallen behind to Tesla’s more agile (or post-agile) business model.
