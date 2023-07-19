In Tesla Earnings call, Elon Musk mentioned that Neuralink will be able to drive artificial arms and legs for amputees. He equated this to the $6 million man. It is also Star Trek Borg, which have the motto Resistance is Futile.
Elon has the most entertaining earnings calls.
Elon says it will be cheaper…the $60,000 man instead of the $6 million man.
3 thoughts on “Resistance is Futile – Elon Says Neuralink Can Make Us Into Cyborgs”
Historically, the biggest problem with inserting needle arrays into the brain has been the buildup of scar tissue, which makes them stop working after a while.
I wonder why he’s never mentioned this problem. Maybe he hasn’t solved it?
One alternative has been laying a net of electrodes on the surface of the brain, which means no scar tissue, but only gives access to the very surface neurons.
Another alternative has been electrodes on the surface of a stent placed inside large blood vessels in the brain. This is less invasive. But gives less useful access to neurons.
I wish he would comment on the scarring issue. If he has solved it, then his approach seems better than both those alternatives.
I’d love to be a cyborg (if I’m only connected to AI, not other humans) but nobody is exposing my brain to the atmosphere without a life or death medical reason.
I should say that goes for minimally invasive probes too. Anything that starts out outside my skull and ends up inside is not something I’m doing on an elective basis.