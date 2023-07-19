Resistance is Futile – Elon Says Neuralink Can Make Us Into Cyborgs

In Tesla Earnings call, Elon Musk mentioned that Neuralink will be able to drive artificial arms and legs for amputees. He equated this to the $6 million man. It is also Star Trek Borg, which have the motto Resistance is Futile.

Elon has the most entertaining earnings calls.

Elon says it will be cheaper…the $60,000 man instead of the $6 million man.