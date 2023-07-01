Twitter Data Limits to Prevent Data Scraping and Manipulation

Elon Musk announced data limits on Twitter to prevent data scraping and system manipulation.
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day
Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day
New unverified accounts to 300/day
This will shift soon to
Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified
800 for unverified
400 for new unverified
Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023
To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:
– Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day
– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day
– New unverified accounts to 300/day
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023
Data Needed to Train Artificial Intelligence Large Language Models
There has been an increased need for data to train large language models like ChatGPT. Reddit tried to address the new value for data by massively increasing charges for data via its APIs. Reddit also killed third party applications.
Twitter Valuation
Fidelity owns shares of privately held Twitter, Reddit and Discord.
Twitter valuation in May, 2023 according to Fidelity was to $6.86 million, up from $6.55 million from a month prior, but still down 65% since the original investment.
In August 2021, Fidelity led a Reddit Series F funding round that valued Reddit at $10 billion. On April 28, 2023, Fidelity wrote down the value of Reddit shares by 47%.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund valued its holdings in Reddit at $15.4 million as of May 31. The updated share value suggests a $5.5 billion valuation for Reddit.
Fidelity also reduced its valuation for Discord.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Twitter Data Limits to Prevent Data Scraping and Manipulation”
Is “million” meant to be “billion”?