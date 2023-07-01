Twitter Data Limits to Prevent Data Scraping and Manipulation

Elon Musk announced data limits on Twitter to prevent data scraping and system manipulation.

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

New unverified accounts to 300/day

This will shift soon to

Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified

800 for unverified

400 for new unverified

Data Needed to Train Artificial Intelligence Large Language Models

There has been an increased need for data to train large language models like ChatGPT. Reddit tried to address the new value for data by massively increasing charges for data via its APIs. Reddit also killed third party applications.

Twitter Valuation

Fidelity owns shares of privately held Twitter, Reddit and Discord.

Twitter valuation in May, 2023 according to Fidelity was to $6.86 million, up from $6.55 million from a month prior, but still down 65% since the original investment.

In August 2021, Fidelity led a Reddit Series F funding round that valued Reddit at $10 billion. On April 28, 2023, Fidelity wrote down the value of Reddit shares by 47%.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund valued its holdings in Reddit at $15.4 million as of May 31. The updated share value suggests a $5.5 billion valuation for Reddit.

Fidelity also reduced its valuation for Discord.