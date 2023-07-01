What SpaceX Starship Will Look Like When Hot Staging

by

Tony Bela of Infographic News has put together images of what the SpaceX Super Heavy Starship will look like while hot staging.

Elon Musk described the planned use of hot staging for Starship launch. Hot staging is a technique that has been used for decades by the Soviets and russians. This is where you ignite the engines on one stage while still attached to its lower stage. This can potentially enable 10% more payload to reach orbit because of no pause in thrusting during launch.

M_tijn also had a rendering of SpaceX hot staging.

There have been other renderings of what the new vents will look like on the Starship and booster to adjust for hot staging.

2 thoughts on “What SpaceX Starship Will Look Like When Hot Staging”

Leave a Comment