What SpaceX Starship Will Look Like When Hot Staging

Tony Bela of Infographic News has put together images of what the SpaceX Super Heavy Starship will look like while hot staging.

Elon Musk described the planned use of hot staging for Starship launch. Hot staging is a technique that has been used for decades by the Soviets and russians. This is where you ignite the engines on one stage while still attached to its lower stage. This can potentially enable 10% more payload to reach orbit because of no pause in thrusting during launch.

I just put this together as to what the hot staging of Starship might look like. I’m curious as to how many Raptors would be used. In this illustration I depict it with the 3 sea-level Raptors firing only, I guess it all depends at what stage an abort would be necessary. pic.twitter.com/wtkEwCHyQr — Tony Bela – Infographic news (@InfographicTony) June 27, 2023

M_tijn also had a rendering of SpaceX hot staging.

There have been other renderings of what the new vents will look like on the Starship and booster to adjust for hot staging.