XAI Will Make Safe AI With a Maximally Curious AI

Elon Musk explained his plan for building a safer AI and the creation of his new XAI comppnay. xAI will seek to create a “maximally curious” AI.

“If it tried to understand the true nature of the universe, that’s actually the best thing that I can come up with from an AI safety standpoint,” Musk said. “I think it is going to be pro-humanity from the standpoint that humanity is just much more interesting than not-humanity.”

