First Leaked Photo of the Secret Backend of the B-21 Stealth Bomber During Taxi Tests

The Aviationist site is claiming that there is a leaked photo of the secret backend of the B-21 Stealth Bomber. This had been kept secret to hide the design of the exhaust areas, which are made smoother to lower radar reflections.

The B-21 Stealth bombers should have first test flights by the end of the year. China has many spies around all of the new US airplane projects. China stole terabytes of information on the previous US stealth fighters, F-22 and the F-35 and likely stole information on the prior stealth bombers. As six B-21 Stealth Bombers get fully completed, have flight tests and actual usage leading up to actual military missions then it will not be possible to hide the backend design of the exhaust ports.

It seems amazing and impossible that China would not already have gotten long-range photographs of the assembled B-21 Stealth bomber from all angles.

The U.S. Air Force’s first pre-production B-21 Raider stealth bomber is now undergoing taxi testing, moving around the sprawling Plant 42 in Palmdale under its own power. This is the latest developmental milestone for the aircraft as it continues to move closer to its first flight, which could come before the end of the year.