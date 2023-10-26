Top Down Analysis Where Global Wind Power Is Like Doubling Atmospheric CO2

In 2011, Nextbigfuture covered a peer reviewed paper that discussed the maximum wind power that could be taken before it acted like doubling atmospheric CO2.

Basic circulation model indicates that increasing global wind power by 18-34 times from 1 Terawatt today will be like doubling atmospheric CO2. This would be counter to the stated goals of reducing CO2 from energy using solar and wind. There is a trillion tons of excess CO2 in the atmosphere since the industrial age started. Each part per million of atmospheric CO2 is 7.82 gigatonnes of CO 2. The current CO2 readin g is 417. There are 3.2 trillion tons of CO2 in the atmosphere. Doubling atmospheric CO2 would be 6.4 trillion tons of CO2.

Thanks to reader, Brett Bellmore, for reminding me about this research paper.

First, they outline the processes associated with wind power generation and extraction with a simple power transfer hierarchy based on the assumption that available wind power will not geographically vary with increased extraction for an estimate of 68 TW. Second, we set up a simple momentum balance model to estimate maximum extractability which we then apply to reanalysis climate data, yielding an estimate of 21 TW. Third, we perform general circulation model simulations in which we extract different amounts of momentum from the atmospheric boundary layer to obtain a maximum estimate of how much power can be extracted, yielding 18–34 TW. These three methods consistently yield maximum estimates in the range of 18–68 TW and are notably less than recent estimates that claim abundant wind power availability. Furthermore, we show with the general circulation model simulations that some climatic effects at maximum wind power extraction are similar in magnitude to those associated with a doubling of atmospheric CO2. They try to understand fundamental limits to renewable energy resources, as well as the impacts of their utilization, it is imperative to use a “top-down” thermodynamic Earth system perspective, rather than the more common “bottom-up” engineering approach.

