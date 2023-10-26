GM Cancels and Delays EV and Battery Factories

GM is canceling and delaying EV Factories and battery factories. GM was going to make several Ultium pouch battery factories with Korean battery maker LG Chem. The LG Chem factory will instead make 4680 cylindrical cell batteries which are the EV batteries used by Tesla.

GM is delaying new electric SUV and trucks. GM is canceling a sub-$30000 EV factory deal with Honda.

Toyota is making new battery factory partnerships.

Tesla and Toyota are stepping into replace the cancelled GM EV and battery deals.