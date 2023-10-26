GM is canceling and delaying EV Factories and battery factories. GM was going to make several Ultium pouch battery factories with Korean battery maker LG Chem. The LG Chem factory will instead make 4680 cylindrical cell batteries which are the EV batteries used by Tesla.
GM is delaying new electric SUV and trucks. GM is canceling a sub-$30000 EV factory deal with Honda.
Toyota is making new battery factory partnerships.
Tesla and Toyota are stepping into replace the cancelled GM EV and battery deals.
6 thoughts on “GM Cancels and Delays EV and Battery Factories”
For years, GM and Toyota predictions about their inhouse EV bateries have sounded somewhat hollow. So have predictions for GM Ultium batteries been overblown?
GM continues to circle the drain.
I can proudly say I never ever purchased a Detroit automobile. I attended an engineering school. I spoke with mechanical engineers who were hired by GM. They are not allowed to change anything that would cost one cent more. No improvements are allowed. That is why Japanese introduced overhead cams, fuel injection, V6, turbo, precision engineering, balance shafts, 7,000 rpm red line, tachometers, etc to the US market.
Overhead cams, turbo and v6 were not ‘introduced by Japan’. Overhead cams engines predate WW2; GM had turbo cars since the 1960s and the Buick V6 was introduced in 1962 and remained in production until 2008. Just stop.
I have two body-on-frame rear wheel drive GM cars with modern, computer controlled EFI pushrod V8s – absolutely lovely cars.
ArsTechnica had a great analysis on this. Bluntly put, it’s GM business as usual getting in the way, with a half-hearted blame directed at ‘manufacturing issues’.
Honda and Acura use Ultium batteries so this seems like bad news for them as well.