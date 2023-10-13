If you read the conditions under which you can use the Mercedes Drive Pilot Level 3 self driving then you will see the obvious silliness of it.
It will only work on highways at less than 45 miles per hour and with another car in front of you.
This obviously means it only works for bumper to bumper highway driving. There can also be no construction or emergency vehicles. It must be clear days in the daytime. There can be no lane changing and their must be lane lines.
Here are the global cities with really bad rush hour traffic.
Your morning commute on clear days in the daytime you can use it. However, if you are driving back at night you cannot.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
3 thoughts on “Mercedes Self-Driving ONLY for Bumper to Bumper Highway Driving”
It does seem to manage the most annoying driving situation
True; if it can handle the drudgery of rush hour jams, even if only in sunny daytime highways, it’s certainly better than nothing (though barely). Maybe handle nighttime or at least twilight highways next to handle the return rush hour jam?
Maybe they can use the data accumulated by the limited system to start training a real self driving system.