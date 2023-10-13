Mercedes Self-Driving ONLY for Bumper to Bumper Highway Driving

If you read the conditions under which you can use the Mercedes Drive Pilot Level 3 self driving then you will see the obvious silliness of it.

It will only work on highways at less than 45 miles per hour and with another car in front of you.

This obviously means it only works for bumper to bumper highway driving. There can also be no construction or emergency vehicles. It must be clear days in the daytime. There can be no lane changing and their must be lane lines.

Here are the global cities with really bad rush hour traffic.

Your morning commute on clear days in the daytime you can use it. However, if you are driving back at night you cannot.