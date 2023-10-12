Starlink satellites will soon be offering Direct to Cell capabilities to enable texting, calling, and browsing everywhere on Earth. SpaceX will start satellite-based text messaging in 2024 and expand to voice and text support in 2025. They will offer cellular connectivity to IoT devices in 2025. The service will work with existing LTE phones without the need for any hardware, firmware changes, or special apps.
Direct to Cell will also connect IoT devices with common LTE standards. SpaceX plans to equip its future Starlink satellites with an advanced eNodeB modem. This innovation will essentially transform a Starlink satellite into a cellphone tower in space.
This will be enabled by tens of thousands of satellites and eventually millions of satellites will replace most of the 5 million cell towers on Earth. It will means everyone and everything can be connected. All people, robots, and self driving vehicles will be connected.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
13 thoughts on “Starlink Direct to Cell Services Start in 2024”
Does anyone have a clue as to how injurious these EMF’s are to our boiology.
Get a free copy while you can
The Invisible Rainbow- Arthur Firstenberg
https://mega.nz/file/J3QQybSQ#b0VinHgP3h6swu5UEu3WI4T_R5MW_kV3xMB6kYd1GD0
Visible light, the kind that produces color, is higher frequency than the EMF used by radio. If you think radio is going to hurt you, you should probably also sit in a pitch black cave so that you cannot see.
And there, in your cave, you can enjoy your long and healthy life.
Bad example, cause we know that sunlight causes skin cancer. lol
This is great, because in some remote regions you dont get ordinary cell phone coverage. So if you do mountaineering or remote trekking activities it will increase safety. You can text if there is a problem and dont need expensive, heavy sat phone for that.
Sell your telephone stocks. ATT not worth a buggy whip company.
Since I think companies have to go by the laws of the country they operate in and it is against International law to provide communications to citizens of a country without their rulers’ consent it will be interesting to see if they just won’t offer service to some places or require copies of transmissions via satellite to be sent to regimes’ intelligence departments.
It sure would be nice to have a form of global communication that dictators and UN regulations can’t stop or surveil.
I suspect we won’t see that until at least one company moves off planet. There was a time, long ago, when the US government would back an American company against a foreign despot’s demands for local censorship, but it’s long gone. These days our own government is as likely to be pressuring them to censor us, and the despots are to demand their own people be censored.
I suspect low bandwidth functions on X will work from anywhere via Starlink including payments, banking, crypto, text messaging, etc.
This is literally one of the reasons I’m with T-Mobile, rather than accepting an otherwise attractive offer from another network; We live near mountains, and love hiking in them, but it puts us out of contact for long periods.
I’m personally not bothered by the lack of incoming messages, but if I broke my ankle five miles from the trail head it sure would be nice to be able to get out even a text message.
I wouldn’t hold my breath. Elon is known to be ‘optimistic’ about timeline promises, and the real world performance/availability is still an unknown. You can always switch back to T-Mobile!
Looks great! I wonder what kind of bandwidth Starlink can achieve in 2025 to an unmodified phone?
Even 1 mbps would be game changer, as long as it is truly anywhere.
Messaging, e-commerce, browsing even limited media streaming would be possible.
1 kbps would be a game changer