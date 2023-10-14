Tesla Cybertruck Gets Over 500 Miles on One Charge

While a Tesla owner was at the Tesla service center, two Cybertrucks that Tesla had been testing in rough off-road conditions in Baja California arrived. The owner mentioned that Cybertruck drivers told her the cyberrtruck will be able to go 500 miles on a single charge.
The owner mentioned that they told her the truck will be able to go 500 miles on a single charge.@elonmusk @greggertruck pic.twitter.com/Gw4IZwkkH6
— Dima Zeniuk (@DimaZeniuk) October 14, 2023
