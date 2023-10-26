Tesla Model 3 Highland at Max Production Rate As China Deliveries Start

by

Tesla Model 3 Highland deliveries have officially started in China today. Tesla Giga Shanghai is operating at full capacity, with a current Model 3 production rate of 1,200 units per day, most of which are exported to Europe.

1200 per day would be 108,000 per quarter and 36,000 per month.

This would mean Tesla could produce and sell more new Model 3’s in September than most of the prior months in China. There would be no monthly drop off in China production and sales because of the new Model 3 ramping. It would mean that new Tesla Model 3 Highland could sell 36,000 per month or more, which would be an increase of 30k-60k per quarter over most of the prior quarters. The average selling price and margin would also be substantially higher.

1 thought on “Tesla Model 3 Highland at Max Production Rate As China Deliveries Start”

Leave a Comment