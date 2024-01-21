ALERT! Tesla Full Self-Driving (Beta) V12.1.2 Customer Deployment Started

Tesla has been testing Full Self-driving Beta V12.X with 50,000 employees for a few weeks but has now begun staged rollout for Tesla FSD buyers with HW4.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) v12 is a milestone in autonomous driving technology. It uses end-to-end neural networks, which are AI networks that can be used for everything from vehicle input to output. These new networks can replace more than 300,000 lines of explicit code.

Elon Musk said that FSD v12 would remove the beta designation. IF this happens at the end of the staged deployment, then Tesla would be able to recognize about $2 billion in deferred revenue.

There may be a need one more upgrade needed to adjust for the overfit to California. There could also be a few months to train the European and Chinese versions of V12.X.

We're pleased to share that Full Self-Driving (Beta) v12.1.2 is now going out to *some* customers and includes vehicles with HW4 for the first time. https://t.co/xCId81Bu31 — Teslascope (@teslascope) January 21, 2024