Tesla FSD Beta V12.1.2 Driving Around Chestnut in San Francisco

Here we have the first of many Tesla FSD Beta V12.1.2 drives from a new customer. This is for a customer who is not a Tesla employee.
The drive is flawless on city streets in San Francisco. This also has a nighttime drive in the rain.

  1. FSD’s big deadly flaws have always been about handling stationary objects on highways.

    Humans avoid hitting parked emergency vehicles on the highway. FSD assumes they are sensor errors and drives right into them without slowing.

    How does the new system handle these?

